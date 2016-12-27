After the accident on the sets of Padmavati, starring Deepika Padukone, in which one worker died, Film Studio Setting and Allied Mazdoor Union alleged that safety measures are ignored on the film's sets. The union also demanded adequate compensation for the family of the deceased from the makers of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's movie, Padmavati.

One painter had fallen down while working on the sets of Padmavati recently and had died due to head injury. The union has now alleged that the makers of the movie make all arrangements for the convenience of the stars, but do nothing for the safety of the workers on sets.

"The safety rules and norms are not followed or taken care of while constructing huge sets and thus such accidents occur. We will soon send a notice to the production house," Mid-Day quoted Gangeshwarlal Shrivastav, Union General Secretary as saying.

"These days, producers and directors of big productions spend considerably, but do not take care of workers who toil hard. Just like an actor is taken care of on the sets, there should be a facility of ambulance, safety belt and safety cap and other safety measures taken for the benefit of the workers who toil on the sets," he added.

The union leader also demanded adequate compensation from Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the family of the victim as soon as possible. The victim, identified as Mukesh Dakia, was rushed to the hospital after the accident but he was declared brought dead.

Police has been investigating the matter and will reportedly take strict action if safety measures are found to be neglected on the sets. Deepika had taken to Twitter after the incident and had expressed grief at the death of the worker. The movie, Padmavati, also features Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor.