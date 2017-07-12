While it was earlier reported that Chitrangada Singh had backed out of Babumoshai Bandookbaaz as she was not comfortable shooting intimate scenes with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the director of the movie now narrated a different story.

The trailer of Babumoshai Bandookbaaz showed Nawazuddin and Bidita Bag engaging in some very intimate scenes. However, Chitrangada was the first choice for the role of female lead. It was reported that she left the project midway as she had a scuffle with director Kushan Nandy over filming love-making scenes.

But Nandy now said that the actress had already shot those intimate scenes, and it was her wish to incorporate some changes in the script that was the real issue. "There was no issue about intimate scenes because she had already shot it. She had issues with the script and wanted certain things to be changed. It was her decision to not to do the film," PTI quoted Nandy as saying.

"There were multiple issues with her. She had my script with her for one and a half years. The script was in detail, it had everything specified and even then if someone has any problem, I can't force anyone," he added.

Earlier, it was reported that Nandy had yelled at Chitrangada in front of the entire unit as he was not being happy about the way she was performing the intimate scenes. This had reportedly made Chitrangada highly annoyed, and she had decided to quit, reports had said.

Nevertheless, the role eventually went to Bidita, who had no qualms in shooting for the cozy scenes with the actor. The trailer of Babumoshai Bandookbaaz has ample dose of violence, sex and badass dialogues. It has received positive response from the audience, but it will be interesting to see if the censor board passes the film without any cuts.