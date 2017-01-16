First things first. The Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers are the best two teams in the NBA and when they take on each other, other things can wait. The Warriors will host defenders Cavaliers on Monday (January 16), hoping to avenge their December 25 loss to LeBron James's team.

Cavaliers defeat Warriors in their last game

The Cavaliers, on the other hand, will try to pick their second win of the season against the Warriors, which will be huge. That will do their confidence a world of good for the Warriors are the most successful team in the fray at the moment with 34 wins and just six losses. The Cavs though are the most successful team in the Eastern Conference, but their win-loss record (29-10) is second-best to that of the Warriors.

The rivalry between these two powerful teams in NBA is special all the more since they have been facing each other in the championship series over the last two seasons. While the Warriors won the 2015 season final 4-2, the Cavs settled the scores last year by winning it 4-3.

With both teams sitting pretty at the top of their respective conferences, they would be eager to show their dominance in Monday's massive encounter, their last in the regular season.

Both the teams have some special players. If Warriors have Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant, the Cavs are blessed with the likes of James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love. Fans will be eagerly waiting to see these players deliver their best at the Oracle Arena element in Oakland.

"It's going to be a playoff atmosphere. But I wouldn't say it means anything. If we win this game, what do we get? Both teams are trying to get better. Obviously, we want to win every game. But the thing that we get out these games is to see where we are, see what type of team we are," csnbayarea.com quoted Durant as saying.

The Cavs have to be solid against Durant, who has been impressive in his first season with the Warriors. The Currys and Thompsons have also been godo form.

For the Cavs

Talking about good performances this season, James has been brilliant on the offensive end, as he averages 25.8 ppg, followed by Irving with 23.8. If the duo gets going, they can be unstoppable.

It was their all-round display which helped Cavs win their thrilling Christmas encounter (109-108) against the Warriors with both James and Irving delivering the punch. The visitors will hope to see James's powerful drive-ins and Irving's quality point guard skills at play in the upcoming game, too.

"It's just the next game, it's Golden State. They're a helluva team, like I said the best team in the league and they've been that way the last three years, four years, however long it's been, I'm not quite sure," Cleveland.com quoted James as saying.

Where to Watch Live

Cavaliers vs Warriors is set to begin at 8 pm ET (6:30 am IST next day, 1 am GMT). Live Streaming and TV guide for the NBA opener is below.

India: TV:Sony Six and Sony Six HD. Live Streaming:Sonyliv.

USA: TV:TNT Live Streaming:

UK: TV:BT Sport. Live Streaming:Watch BT Sport.

Canada: TV:TSN1, 3, 4. Live Streaming:TSN TV.

Australia: TV:ESPN. Live Streaming:Watch ESPN

Philippines: TV: NBA Premium

Global live Streaming: NBA League Pass