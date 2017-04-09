Fresh airstrikes struck a town in Syria, which was hit by a chemical attack on Tuesday, according to Syrian activists. The strike came a day after the United States bombarded a Syrian airbase that had launched the chemical attack in Idlib, to send Bashar al-Assad's regime a "message."

It is not clear who launched the fresh strikes on Syria's Khan Sheikhoun on Friday and Saturday, although the only aircraft that have been bombing the rebel-held region are of Russian and Syrian regime. Russia is the Syrian regime's main ally in the nation's six-year-long civil war.

A chemical attack on the residential part of Khan Sheikhun killed 85 civilians, including 20 children and 13 women. Syrian activists claimed that the attack had come from the Assad-led government's airstrikes, although the Syrian army denied involvement in the strike.

Fresh strikes in Idlib came as Russia sent a frigate armed with cruise missiles to a port in western Syria, in an apparent show of force in response to the US action, CNN reported.

The strikes resulted in the death of a woman, and three other people were reportedly wounded in Saturday's attack, two activists in Khan Sheikhoun said. Activist Alaa Al-Youssef said that the strike which killed a woman hit a residential neighbourhood.

The Syrian forces resumed flight operations at the airbase that was hit by the US on Friday, an opposition group said.

A reporter from the state-run Russia-24 outlet posted a video of activity on the Syrian airbase, with a caption that read, "Return to work at Shayrat."

A post shared by Евгений Поддубный (@evgeny.poddubny) on Apr 8, 2017 at 3:53am PDT

The US missile strikes on the Syrian airbase drew support from many nations, including United Kingdom, Canada and Australia.

A US defence official also clarified that the strikes conducted by the nation were not intended to damage runways or fully disable the Syria base. The strikes, instead, were conducted to hit aircraft, any fuel storage, weapons dumps and other equipment.

The official also said that the US bombing was meant to send a message to the Syrian regime that any use of chemical weapon will not be tolerated by the US.