South Africa paceman Morne Morkel has spoken about the "tough" conditions which will be there in the upcoming three-Test series against India. He also praised "strong" Dale Steyn as a warning to rival batsmen.

The opening match between the sides will be played in Cape Town from January 5, 2018 and Morkel warmed up nicely with a five-wicket haul against Zimbabwe in the four-day day-night Test in Port Elizabeth.

According to the 33-year-old fast bowler, the last session in a Test will be "tough" in India series.

"For me, in the series coming up (against India), it's going to be that last session in the day when the ball is soft and conditions are tough. In Cape Town the wind is going to blow, we know that, so for us the best preparation today as a bowling unit was to enforce the follow-on and get the 10 wickets," Morkel said after South Africa crushed Zimbabwe by an innings and 120 runs.

Morkel, who has taken 281 Test wickets from 80 matches, praised team-mate Steyn, who is set to return to red ball cricket after an injury lay-off.

"(Dale) has been bowling exceptionally well in the nets. He looks strong, he is very fit, and I reckon he would have been a handful on this wicket. It's another week for him to freshen up. It's a big time ahead now. For me, it was nice to get wickets under my name so when it comes to selection, for guys to maybe think about me," he said.

Virat Kohli-led India are aiming to create history in the "Rainbow Nation" as they have never won a Test series in the country. They have reached Cape Town.