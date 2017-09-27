Jammu and Kashmir is called as Heaven of Earth and this latest tourism ad proves why the beautiful valley deserves the title. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti shared the five-minute long video titled "Warmest Place on Earth" that shows the beauty of the place and the people.

The ad was released to change the "negative perception of Kashmir and Kashmiris" in India. The beautiful video was released on Facebook on Saturday evening and until now it has received 3.2 million views on the social networking site with over 25,000 shares and over 42,000 likes.

"Mehbooba regretted that the negative portrayal of Kashmir has affected the tourism industry of the state badly which employs a sizeable chunk of population," the official press statement of the event said.

"Tourism to Kashmir is not about its physical beauty alone but the exploration of a deep rooted spiritual system which needs to be experimented. Hospitality and warmth are deeply ingrained in the life of people here which has aptly been reflected by the film," Mehbooba said about the ad.

The video starts with a couple visiting the state and accidentally going for the tour with a person whom they assumed to be their driver. The person, who is a resident of the valley, takes the couple to different tourist spots, including Dal Lake, and shows them scenic beauty and landscape.

The couple realises later that he is not the driver they have booked and when they question him about the same, he replies, "My wife had sent me to bring sugar, but I met you people and decided to show you my home (my Kashmir)."

The music and the song add to the beauty of the video. "I am happy that the song written by me is drawing attention," Hindustan Times quoted Faesal, the 34-year-old bureaucrat, JK power development department, as saying.

The video has won hearts on social media and even celebrities, including Sridevi Karan Johar, Imtiaz Ali and Alia Bhatt, have shared it.

Watch the video below: