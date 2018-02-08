Salman Khan recently sent his fans into frenzy on social media when he tweeted "Mujhe ladki mil gayi (I found the girl)." Many thought the Dabangg actor finally found his life partner and is all set to tie the knot. But soon the superstar ended the curiosity when he introduced the leading lady Warina Hussain of his home production upcoming film Loveratri starring his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma.

And just a couple of days later, the makers of the film have unveiled the first look of Warina and Aayush from the film online.

Twinning in white tees and denim Warina and Aayush were seen posing for a beautiful photograph where the latter was seen holding the former in his arms with a cute grin on their faces.

The onscreen couple looked dreamy in the pictures which are out, and while their chemistry looks great, we have to wait and watch whether they pass the litmus test of being good actors.

Aayush, who is quite ecstatic to feature in his debut film, took to Instagram to share the picture and revealed some details of what the film is all about. He wrote, "Fun.. Drama.. And loads of laughter! That's what #loveratri is all about."

In Loveratri, Aayush Sharma will be seen playing a Gujarati boy and is leaving no stone unturned to perfect his part. As kite flying is an integral part of the Gujarati culture, the debutant was earlier seen learning the art of preparing the string (Maanjha). While Warina will be playing Aayush's love interest in the film, the makers are yet to reveal details about other nuances of her role.

The makers are yet to announce the release date of the film but it is expected to hit the screens towards the end of 2018.