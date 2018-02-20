Japanese pro wrestling sensation Asuka (real name Kanako Urai) is one of the most phenomenal superstars at the moment in the WWE roster. The 36-year-old talented athlete, who won the first ever Women's Royal Rumble match earlier this year, is still undefeated in the WWE.

No wonder her wrestling skills have given her a plethora of fans around the world and Asuka's technical ability is also much talked about, social media discussions on her were on some 'otherwise' lines during the Monday Night Raw February 19 broadcast show.

Asuka faced a possible wardrobe malfunction, more specifically a nip slip, during her in-ring segment. WWE announcer Renee Young was speaking to the Japanese sensation about her WrestleMania 2018 plans when Nia Jax made a sudden attack on her.

"My destiny is to win the Women's Championship at WrestleMania," said Asuka during her segment. "Nia likes to talk, but on Sunday [at the Elimination Chamber PPV event], she will not be talking. She will tap out..."

Nia Jax pinned Asuka with a barrage of leg drops and at one point during the attack, Asuka suffered the wardrobe malfunction.

Asuka takes on Nia Jax in a singles match at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view on February 25.

Reactions on Asuka's nip slip...

Asuka definitely needs a tighter costume top. I did not need to see a nip slip. ?? #RAW — procrastinatingfan (@SMummert) February 20, 2018

That Asuka nip slip, you can say I wasn’t ready for that #RAW — Alex Rodriguez (@arod0034) February 20, 2018

The chat room of the stream I’m watching #Raw on has been discussing Asuka’s possible nip slip since it happened and nothing else. Gotta love wrestling fans — Colin Dunn (@UberTieGuy) February 20, 2018

Yeah sure, check out Asuka's nip slip if you want. But you'll be sorry when she hunts all you perverts down and destroys you. — kmb3476 (@kmb3476) February 20, 2018