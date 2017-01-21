Deepika Padukone risked a wardrobe malfunction when she wore a sequin gold Naeem Khan gown, which flashed her perky cleavage thanks to her plunging neckline, during the premiere of her movie xXx: Return of Xander Cage in India last week.

While she narrowly escaped the wardrobe malfunction, there are photos of the actress, which have gone viral on social media and WhatsApp, which show her flaunting her breasts. The photo shows Padukone suffering a nip slip on the red carpet during the premiere of her debut Hollywood movie.

However, the photo of Padukone showing her breasts is a morphed image. In the morphed image, Padukone is seen arriving for the premiere with her head down when she suffered the nip slip, while the original only has Padukone walking down the red carpet. She risked it when she shunned the bra, but she carried her dress quite gracefully.

Padukone wore a golden shimmering gown with a plunging neckline on January 12 for the premiere of her movie. She wore minimal jewellery and tied her middle parted hair.

Padukone arrived in India on January 12 along with her xXx: Return of Xander Cage co-star Vin Diesel and director DJ Caruso for the first premiere of her first Hollywood film. During the press conference of the movie in Mumbai, Vin called Padukone "queen of the world."

"She is very, very special to me. You just have to see my Facebook of last year to realise how special she is to me. There is no one like her. You get to claim her because she is from here. But she is the queen of the world. The whole world will get to claim her," he said.