Pixie Lott looked stunning while attending the Brit Awards in a purple gown. But the British singer-songwriter left red-faced after she suffered an epic wardrobe malfunction on the awards shows red carpet.

On Wednesday night, Lott made an appearance at the Brit Awards at London's O2 Arena wearing a purple-colored lilac gown along with a thigh-high slit which accentuates her long legs.

But to put on a leggy display, the pop princess ended up revealing a little too much as she accidentally flashed her knickers.

While the Mama Do singer's wardrobe mishap caught many eyeballs, another rapper IAMDDB's see-through dress on the red carpet also created buzz.

The Shade crooner donned a leopard print see-through number on the red carpet while her pale thong was also visible underneath the dress.

This kind of fashion faux-pas is nothing new on the awards show red carpet. During 2017 Brit Awards, Little Mix singer Jade Thirlwall suffered an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction thanks to her low cut white silk gown. She ended up showing a little too much that she bargained for.

However, coming back to Pixie Lott, the singer was accompanied by her fiancé Oliver Cheshire on the awards night.

In a recent interaction ahead of the final of The Voice Kids, she said that she would never push her children into the showbiz career.

"I don't think you can choose your kids' career," Pixie said. "If they have it in their bones you can't deny them. But if they don't then I would not encourage them. It's their life."

You can tune in to Vh1 on Monday, February 26 at 8 pm IST to watch the 38th Brit Awards.