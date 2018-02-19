Who is Mirai Nagasu? First American woman skater lands risky triple axel in the Olympics Close
Who is Mirai Nagasu? First American woman skater lands risky triple axel in the Olympics

French figure skater Gabriella Papadakis, 22, suffered an embarrassing and nightmarish wardrobe malfunction during her mixed ice dance program in Pyeongchang with partner Guillaume Cizeron. The moment at the Winter Olympics 2018 was terrible for Gabriella, but that didn't prevent the French pair from coming second in the event.

Gabriella and Cizeron clocked a score of 81.93. If the wardrobe malfunction wouldn't have taken place, the French pair would have stood first in the competition, for sure.

France's Gabriella Papadakis and France's Guillaume Cizeron compete in the ice dance short dance of the figure skating event during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at the Gangneung Ice Arena in Gangneung on February 19MLADEN ANTONOV/AFP/Getty

"It was pretty distracting, kind of my worst nightmare happening at the Olympics," said Gabriella after her dance performance, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

"I told myself, 'I don't have a choice. I have to keep going,' and that's what we did. I think we can be proud of ourselves being able to deliver a great performance with that happening."

Combination picture shows France's Guillaume Cizeron performing with France's Gabriella Papadakis as the back fastening of her costume cames undone duing the ice dance short dance of the figure skating event during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at the Gangneung Ice Arena in Gangneung on February 19MLADEN ANTONOV/AFP/Getty

Just moments after Ed Sheeran's viral hit number 'Shape of You' started playing during their short program, Gabriella's emerald costume unhooked from around her neck and her left breast was exposed live in front of the spectators present as well as the worldwide TV audience.

The 22-year-old tried pulling up her costume and covering her modesty during the full performance but that was in vain. Somehow, she pulled the act on until the end and Gabriella and Cizeron stood second.

South Korea's Yura Min and South Korea's Alexander Gamelin compete in the ice dance short dance of the figure skating event during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at the Gangneung Ice Arena in Gangneung on February 19ARIS MESSINIS/AFP/Getty

This is not the first incident of a wardrobe malfunction at the Winter Olympics 2018. South Korean figure skater Yura Mina, 22, faced a terrible moment during her pairs figure skating routine with partner Alexander Gamelin.

Yura's red dress slipped during their short program, but the way she handled the oops moment and went on to finish her act was hailed by one and all.