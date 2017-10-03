Pakistani Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Monday hit back at India saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a "terrorist". It was in response to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj's recent comment at the UN where she said that Pakistan was "pre-eminent export factory of terror."

"At the (UN) General Assembly, Sushma Swaraj accused us of exporting terror, while in fact, it is a terrorist who is Prime Minister of her country, his (the PM's) hands have the blood of murdered Muslims in Gujarat," Asif was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

He also said that a terrorist party and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh are the ones ruling India.

A week ago, Asif had himself said that allowing terrorists like Hafiz Saeed – the Mumbai attack mastermind – to operate in the country with impunity was a "liability" for Pakistan.

"Saeed, LeT, they are a liability, I accept it, but give us time to get rid of them, we don't have the assets to deal with these liabilities," Asif had said at the Asia Society in New York.

"Don't blame us for Saeed. These people were your darlings 20 years ago. They were being dined and wined in the White House. Now, you say go to hell Pakistan," Asif said.

While the 2008 Mumbai terror attack was planned by Saeed and carried out by LeT operatives, Masood Azhar from JeM was the one who planned the attack in Pathankot last year.