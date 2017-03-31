"I did not start this war — I fight only to protect apes," says Andy Serkis' Caesar in the second official trailer of the War for the Planet of the Apes.

20th Century Fox has unveiled the final trailer of the War for the Planet of the Apes worldwide, which was also shown at the studio's CinemaCon presentation on March 30.

The trailer starts with audio from the two previous ape films of the franchise, which summarise the history of the rise of the ape leader, Caesar. Later in the trailer, he is shown speaking about mercy, but the Colonel seems to be stone-hearted. "You talk about mercy," he says. "No matter what you say, you'd eventually replace us. That's the law of nature."

Matt Reeves directed the third instalment of the rebooted franchise, showcasing some stunning visuals — forests, snow-covered landscapes, bird's eye view of the soldiers preparing for the battle.

While the human soldiers keep chanting, "We are the beginning and the end," the ape soldiers respond, "Apes, together, strong."

War for the Planet of the Apes tells the story of Caesar and his gang of apes who are forced into a deadly conflict with an army of humans led by a ruthless Colonel. After the apes suffer unimaginable losses, Caesar wrestles with his darker instincts and begins his own mythic quest to avenge his kind. As the journey finally brings them face to face, Caesar and the Colonel are pitted against each other in an epic battle that will determine the fate of both their species and the future of the planet.

The trailer features Nova (Amiah Miller), a young girl who befriends the apes. The cast also includes Andy Serkis, Woody Harrelson, Steve Zahn, Terry Notary and Karin Konoval.

The rebooted Planet Of The Apes franchise began in 2011 with the James Franco-starring Rise Of The Planet Of The Apes and Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes following in 2014. War for the Planet of the Apes opens in theaters on July 14.