The Delhi Police on Monday, February 5, arrested a sharpshooter and a wanted gangster, identified as Tanwir alias Munnawar in Delhi. Tanwir is said to be from Uttar Pradesh's (UP) Kasgunj, the town that witnessed major communal violence a few days ago after slogans like "Pakistan Zindabad" were raised during a rally.

According to the police, Tanwir belongs to a local gang in UP identified as "Chhenu" and is a primary suspect in many cases including a double murder in the national capital and another case from 2016 where he had fled after firing at the police.

The police had declared a reward of Rs 70,000 to those who would provide inputs on Tanwir or capture him.

Tanwir's escape attempt foiled

The police, who were on a lookout for Tanwir, received a tip-off that the latter will be passing in a vehicle from the Okhla Mandi (market) in southeast Delhi, along with one of his accomplices.

The cops following the lead beefed up security by barricading the entire region of Okhla. Tanwir arrived at the restricted area in a Maruti Swift and immediately opened fire at the police. The cops retaliated with firing and Tanwir was hit by two bullets, but he wasn't injured as he wore a bullet-proof jacket, NDTV reported.

The police then overpowered Tanwir and took him to the hospital. However, his accomplice fled the spot and a search for him is being carried out. Two policemen were also injured in the firing.

There are many cases of murder and loot against Tanwir in Delhi and UP. In one of the cases from 2016, he had allegedly fired at the police officials in Delhi and escaped.

In another case of murder from last year, Tanwir stands suspect for killing two youngsters in Delhi's Brahmpuri and Seelampur. The crime was captured on a CCTV camera, but Tanwir and his men had managed to evade arrest until now.

Meanwhile, the police officials have also said that Tanwir could be involved in the Kasganj violence as well and he will be questioned on the same.