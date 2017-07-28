Bollywood actor Inder Kumar passed away in the early hours of Friday, July 28, after suffering a heart attack at his residence in Andheri, Mumbai.

According to a Times of India report, after the last rites, his body will be cremated at Yaari Road Shamshaan Bhoomi post 4 pm.

He was 45 and is survived by his wife Pallavi Sarraf.

Inder had been part of several Bollywood films and acted in a television soap as well. He had worked with Salman Khan in Wanted and Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge. He played the role of Mihir for a brief period in Ekta Kapoor's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

Further details on Inder Kumar's death are awaited.