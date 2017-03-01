Here's an exciting opportunity for youngsters who want to work with Aamir Khan and learn about how the film industry functions and various other aspects of the industry.

According to a Mid-Day report, the Dangal star is looking for interns to work with him. Given that Aamir is a perfectionist, the internship will be an intense one and the candidate will apparently have to accompany the actor like a shadow.

How to apply? Interested people have to submit their updated resume to the office of Aamir's production house – Aamir Khan Films at Bandra, Mumbai. The team will go through the resumes and the selected person will get the internship offer.

Earlier reports claimed that Aamir and his team have been receiving queries from students who would want to learn his working style and choice for film. This made Aamir decide to hire interns and train them.

Aamir's Dangal co-star Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh had also bagged an internship with his production house after they had wrapped up their shoot. In an interview with the daily, Sanya spilled the beans on the kind of work that was expected from them during their internship. "People know him as a brilliant actor, but we got to know how brilliant he is as a person. We got a sneak peek into his life. It is encouraging and motivating to learn everything from someone so talented and experienced," Sanya said.

"On some days, we would sit for almost five to six hours at Pritam's [music composer] office working on the background score. Later, we would go with Aamir for dubbing sessions, which would be followed by a meeting with the music or editing team. We would return home by 10 pm. When we went to work, we would listen to stories of how Aamir worked till 4 am," she added.