The Kardashian sisters– Kourtney and Khloe– work out insanely to maintain their smokin' bod. The duo is looking hotter than ever as their new fitness routine have helped them lose 40 pounds. No less!

The Keeping Up With Kardashian stars have been working out relentlessly to get into ship shape and many gossip magazines and fitness columns have been tracking their routine, workout and diet plans.

But now, the sisters have revealed their body secrets in a video released online. The video titled: Two Cardio Moves You Need In Your Workout, reveal two easy steps to rid of those cellulites.

The two moves include: Burpees and Mountain Climbers. And the best part is you do these moves at your home. All you need are a flight of stairs. So cool, isn't it?

On her website, Khloe revealed her favourite moves in the video, My Easy Booty Building Move: "The invisible chair squat exercise SLAYS me! All you need is a wall (or a friend who's literally got your back) to get your glutes firing and on that road to high and tight!"

So how do you do it? It is simple:

- First: You need to lean against a wall and place yourself in a position where your thighs are parallel to the floor. Imagine yourself sitting on a chair. It is important you put your weight on your heels.

- Stay in that position for at least 15 seconds. "Work your way up to one minute as you get stronger! For an extra challenge, hold weights in either hand or on your lap. (Anything heavy works!)," she said. This might look easy but, honey, "sitting" has never been so hard, she added. Wow, we cannot wait to try it.

While losing weight requires a lot of working out, one must also remember to eat healthy and stay hydrated.