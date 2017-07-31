For a while now, the International Cricket Committee (ICC) has been pondering over the idea of including the shortest format of cricket -- Twenty20 -- in Olympic Games. The sport's governing body chief executive David Richardson in March reportedly even said that "time is right" to apply and make a return to the Games in 2024.

While cricket was last part of Olympics at the 1900 Paris Games, a return after 124 years to the French capital, which is likely to host the 2024 Games, still remains a possibility. However, with the process for application beginning in September this year, the ICC has to convince the richest cricket body in the world - the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) -- to be on the same page.

BCCI not keen

The BCCI though are not keen on making cricket an Olympic sport again, a senior BCCI member has revealed, according to the Times of India. India's cricket governing body fears it might lose autonomy as they will be required to come under the purview of Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

While the ICC has approached the BCCI regarding the application process, the latter might as well take into consideration how the world body treated the Indian board over revenue sharing deals, which saw India getting a reduced sum earlier this year before making a decision.

"We don't know what our status will be if we lose our autonomy. In the present situation, it is absolutely undesirable," the board member said, as quoted by the report.

It added: "The BCCI has been treated very shabbily by the ICC in recent times. Now if they come to us for their own benefits, why would we comply? And we don't even know about the financial aspect of such a big step."

BCCI CEO to do feasibility study

With the Supreme Court of India also breathing down BCCI's neck, decision making has not been smooth with matters surrounding the game in the country. However, after ICC's request, the court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) has asked BCCI CEO Rahul Johri to do a study of pros and cons of cricket being included in the Games.

The BCCI though maintains that the possibility of including the sport in Olympics is not completely ruled out, but the decision should be taken independently and after a lot of consideration.

Notably, the International Olympic Council, has made it a prerequisite for the ICC to ensure top teams compete at the event, for it to even consider the cricket body's bid. BCCI's nod will thus become crucial for the process as India is seen the power center of the game.

The pros and cons

The inclusion in the global sporting spectacle will definitely increase the popularity of the game across the globe. Olympic Games participation will also be a huge boost to women's cricket, which has seen a meteoric rise with the successfully staged Women's World Cup 2017.

However, there is another side to the coin as a lot of critical factors need to assessed before making a call.

With the Games still remain a single-city event, it becomes difficult for the host to provide venues for hosting the games. Cricket, unlike other sports, needs multiple venues to ensure competitiveness.

Size of the grounds will also be an important factor that needs to be considered.

The prominence of T20 World Cup would then be reduced, resulting in losses for countries hosting the event, which has been a financial success ever since it was first hosted in 2007.