Amazon Prime Day 2017 may be over but Motorola fans and those looking for a feature-rich budget smartphone can still buy the Moto G5 Plus at a discounted price. Both the 32GB and 64GB storage versions of the handset are currently available for purchase.

The Moto G5 Plus 2GB RAM+32GB storage version is currently available at $199.99 against the original price of $229.99 on Newegg. This is a $30 discount. On the other hand, the 4GB RAM+64GB version is available at a $50 discount on the same website, costing $249.99 instead of $299.99.

It may be noted that the Moto G5 Plus is an unlocked phone and the sales will end in 22 hours, which means you need to grab it soon.

The Moto G5 Plus sports a 5.2-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (424 ppi pixel density), powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor and runs an Android 7.0 Nougat operating system. Its internal storage is expandable up to 128GB via microSD card, mounts a 12 MP main camera with f/1.7 aperture, autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection and panorama and a 5MP front-snapper with f/2.2 aperture, and houses a 3,000 mAh battery with fast battery charging technology.

In terms of connectivity, it supports fingerprint sensor, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot, Bluetooth 4.2, A2DP, LE, EDR, GPS, NFC, and microUSB 2.0.