Factors such as stress, tiredness and diet can adversely affect your sex drive. The foods you eat also have a direct impact on your hormones, which affects your mood to get intimate.

According to nutritionists, you can enhance your libido by having the right foods for breakfast, which should be rich in vitamin D.

Previously conducted studies have revealed that vitamin D impacts the levels of the sex hormones oestrogen and testosterone in women and men, respectively. A shocking research no says one out of five adults don't have adequate levels of vitamin D.

"I usually say diet comes first when it comes to getting all your nutrients. But vitamin D is actually very difficult to get from diet alone. Very few foods contain vitamin D," Rob Hobson, the head of London-based Healthspan Nutrition, has been quoted by the Daily Mail as saying.

Here's what you should have in your breakfast to boost your libido:

1. Oily fish

Mackerel, salmon and other oily fish are said to be a great source of vitamin D.

In places like Ireland where it's hard to get this sunshine vitamin because of the climate, consuming a portion or two of oily fish on a weekly basis can help you maintain the balance of this vitamin and boost sex drive.

2. Mushrooms

Mushrooms are the only plant source containing vitamin D. To be precise, mushrooms contain vitamin D2, which aids in raising vitamin D levels in the blood and other animal-based food contain vitamin D3, which help calcium absorption in the bones.

3. Eggs

Apart from being a rich source of proteins, eggs also provide various vitamins and minerals found in the yolk.

Though eggs are not considered a great source of vitamin D, a study carried out by the Martin Luther University of Halle-Wittenberg in Germany states that eggs laid by chickens exposed to sunlight contain three-four times more vitamin D than those laid by chickens in the shade.

Another study carried out in 2013 by Iowa State University states that chickens given vitamin D-rich feed also produce eggs with more vitamin D content.

4. Fortified breakfast cereals

Various fortified breakfast cereals like Kellogg's Special K and Quaker's Oats, have vitamin D. Consuming them with soya milk or fortified dairy accompanied with a glass of orange juice will help you maintain the right levels of vitamin D and enhance your libido.