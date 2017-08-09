Midhun Manuel Thomas' directorial venture Aadu Oru Bheekara Jeeviyaanu opened to a mixed response in 2015. The movie, however, turned out to be a DVD hit and achieved a cult status while inspiring droves of trolls and memes.

The unexpected torrent success of Aadu prompted the team to plan its sequel. Producers Vijay Babu and Sandra Thomas had earlier confirmed about the project. Now, with the upcoming movie set to go on floors in the first week of September, the team of Aadu 2 has announced a casting call for a character.

Vijay, who will be bankrolling the project under the banner of Friday Film House, has revealed the team is looking for an actor aged between 40-50 with over 110 kg weight and a height of 6'3.

Aspiring candidates are requested to send their photos and contact details to the Facebook page/profile of Vijay or director Midhun.

Check out the casting call by Vijay Babu:

Looking for an actor to play a Charactor in Aadu 2 Age - 40 - 50

Height - 6'3 above

Weight - 110 kg ++

Looks - nammude naadan look In box photos with contact number to either this page , vijay Babu's page or profile or , Mithun Manuel Thomas's profile. Await details of more requirements. Thank you. God bless

Aadu 2 is expected to be a colourful mass action comedy entertainer and will show another phase of Shaji Pappan's life. The actors, who were part of the prequel, will reprise their roles. The filmmaker hinted Pinky-- the goat that played a pivotal role in the prequel-- will become a mother. The movie is also said to have some action sequences as the back pain of Jayasurya's character is healed. Six months ago, Jayasurya had confirmed that Shaji Pappan and team will be back to thrill the audience during Christmas this year.

Vijay Babu, Vinayakan, Sunny Wayne, Saiju Kurup, Vineeth Mohan, Indrans, Dharmajan Bolgatty, Harikrishnan, Bhagath Manuel, Unni Raja, Renji Panicker, Sandra Thomas, Sudhi Koppa, Aju Varghese, Chemban Vinod Jose, Swathi Reddy, Srindaa Arhaan, among many other played significant roles in Aadu. Shaan Rahman's music and background score were the major highlights of the comedy entertainer.