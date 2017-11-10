OnePlus had opened a dedicated first-hand review service -- The Lab -- for fans a week before the launch of OnePlus 5 earlier this year. And now, the company has reopened it again ahead of the OnePlus 5T launch.

"Do you have a knack for reviewing flagship-level technology? Join The Lab! We'll pick the 10 savviest Never Settlers we can find and send them a freshly minted OnePlus 5T. Those who get the honor of being selected will be among the first ones to receive the OnePlus 5T in the world," the company said in a statement.

Ten lucky winners, who receive the OnePlus 5T units, are obliged to share their first impressions, best photos captured from the device and finally a full review of the device on the company's official forums for other fans.

Here's how to enrol for OnePlus' The Lab to get OnePlus 5T:

Prerequisite: The user must be member of OnePlus' official forum

Step 1: Go the official 'The Lab' page (HERE). Once, you go to the link you will be asked to fill the signup sheet with following questions below

Step 2: Type in your email ID

Step 3: Fill your OnePlus forum username

Step 4: Choose your region (country)

Step 5: If you had used OnePlus device before, answer yes or no

Step 6: Select which is the most impressive OnePlus phone in your opinion and if you haven't used any of the OnePlus device, type in your personal favourite branded phone

Step 7: Write a short review (around 300 words) of the most impressive phone you have ever used.

Step 8: Load the best picture taken from your personal phone

Step 9: At the end, you can write a short message and convey your thoughts on OnePlus and its devices, and press the submit button.

After scrutinising the form, OnePlus will pick the 10 lucky winners by 10 pm EDT on November 15 (8:30 am IST, November 16) and confirm the delivery of the device via mail.

OnePlus 5T: What we know so far

Upcoming OnePlus 5T is expected to boast FullView display with 18:9 aspect ratio. It comes with Optic AMOLED display having full-HD+ (1080x2160p) resolution with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shield on top.

Besides the display, another notable upgrade coming in the OnePlus 5T is its camera. It is said to house an improved 20MP+20MP dual-camera setup on the back, compared to 16MP+16MP sensors seen in the OnePlus 5.

OnePlus 5T is also said to come packed with a 3,450mAh battery, which is 150mAh (4.5 percent), more than the OnePlus 5's cell (3,300mAh) capacity.

Other stipulated features include a 16MP front-camera, dash charge technology, Type C USB port, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Octa-core, 6GB/8GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage options.

Rumours are rife that the OnePlus 5T might cost same as the predecessor OnePlus 5. In India, base model (6GB RAM+ 64GB storage) costs Rs. 32,999 and the top-end (8GB RAM+ 128GB storage) is priced Rs.37,999.

