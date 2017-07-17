Now that Game of Thrones Season 7 has premiered, the Internet is going to be flooded with spoilers from the new season. But if you are among the few who want to wait till the season ends to catch the action, then here's the perfect way to avoids the Starks, Lannisters and Targaryens online.

Chrome users can download the GameOfSpoils extension that will block all articles containing the Game of Thrones keywords from popping up. If you are using Firefox, then download ProCon Latte Content Filter. Unspoiler is something else that can be blocked to prevent spoilers.

Your Facebook feed can also be cleansed of Game of Thrones related content with SocialFixer extension, and on the smartphone make sure to download the Spoiler Shield app.

As for Twitter, TweetDeck is what you need to block spoilers.

Warning: This post contains spoilers from Season 7 episode 1 of Game of Thrones.

Game of Thrones will return to HBO next Sunday with the second episode from the seventh season titled Stormborn. The trailer for the episodes shows Daenerys gearing up to attack King's Landing, and it also looks like Littlefinger may have done something to get on Jon Snow's bad side.

The season premiere also marked Ed Sheeran's Game of Thrones debut. Musicians who have earlier appeared on the show Coldplay's Will Champion, Snow Patrol's Gary Lightbody and Sigur Ros.

In India, Game of Thrones Season 7 will premiere on Star World and Star World HD this Tuesday.