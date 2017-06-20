Going green and saving the earth is a much talked about topic these days, with the impact of global warming becoming more and more evident. While many of us talk about how it is a serious concern and how we need to reduce our carbon footprints, not many of us put too much effort in it. But we could probably learn a thing or two from this Britain resident, who is super eco-friendly.

Cate Cody from Tewkesbury in Gloucestershire is everything we must be if we want to make the earth a suitable place to live in for our future generations. Cody is so conscious about making the earth a better place to live in that she tries to buy everything wrapper-free, takes her own plastic tub while shopping at the butcher's and even grows her own vegetables and fruits, reported The Sun.

If that isn't enough to make you believe what a wonderful thing she is doing, get this. The Green Party politician and jazz singer donates the eggs boxes and other jars to friends who can reuse them; she wraps gifts in scarves instead of wrapping paper and even makes her own toothpaste and deodorant using bicarbonate of soda and organic oils. Even the egg shells and nut shells are baked and go to her garden as they are natural slug repellents.

While this may seem unique to us, the 44-year-old mother of one believes it's not really a big deal. "I'm just a normal person who really cares about the environment. I have always been very conscious of the world around me. Even when I was a kid I couldn't bear to litter - I thought it was a weird thing to do," the website quoted her as saying.

Cody is so conscious about how much of waste she cuts down that she has taken out trash only once in the last two years.

"I've cut the waste down so much that the last time my bin went out was in January and before that, it hadn't been out for a year and nine months. It wasn't actually full when we did put it out. We just thought we would start again because it was the New Year," she added.

Not just that, Cody and her partner also do not really rely on electronics. While she does have a car for longer journeys, she mostly cycles to run errands. "We do have a washing machine but we haven't got a dishwasher or anything like that. I haven't had a TV for at least 13 years.

"It's not really an obsession, it's a way of life," Cody explains.