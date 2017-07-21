Fortune magazines' annual ranking of the world's largest companies by revenue is out. The Fortune Global 500 list is dominated by American companies, with 132 positions out of the top 500, followed by 109 Chinese and 51 Japanese companies.
In 2016, the world's top 500 companies collectively generated $27.7 trillion in revenues and $1.5 trillion in profits. When it comes to employment, this year's Fortune Global 500 companies together employed 67 million people in 34 countries.
The companies are ranked based on total revenues for their respective fiscal years, ended on or before March 31, 2017. All companies that have made it to the list are required to publish financial data and report their figures partially or entirely to a government agency.
American multinational retailing corporation Walmart has topped the list consecutively for the past four years. Since 1995, the retailer has claimed the top spot a total of 12 times.
In terms of industries, banking was the one with the most number of companies (55) on the list, followed by automakers/parts suppliers and petroleum refiners with 34 and 28 companies, respectively.
Here're the top 100 companies by their annual revenue:
1 Walmart -- $485,873
2 State Grid -- $315,199
3 Sinopec Group -- $267,518
4 China National Petroleum -- $262,573
5 Toyota Motor -- $254,694
6 Volkswagen -- $240,264
7 Royal Dutch Shell -- $240,033
8 Berkshire Hathaway -- $223,604
9 Apple -- $215,639
10 Exxon Mobil -- $205,004
11 McKesson -- $198,533
12 BP -- $186,606
13 UnitedHealth Group -- $184,840
14 CVS Health -- $177,526
15 Samsung Electronics -- $173,957
16 Glencore -- $173,883
17 Daimler -- $169,483
18 General Motors -- $166,380
19 AT&T -- $163,786
20 EXOR Group -- $154,894
21 Ford Motor -- $151,800
22 Industrial & Commercial Bank of China -- $147,675
23 AmerisourceBergen -- $146,850
24 China State Construction Engineering -- $144,505
25 AXA -- $143,722
26 Amazon.com -- $135,987
27 Hon Hai Precision Industry -- $135,129
28 China Construction Bank -- $135,093
29 Honda Motor -- $129,198
30 Total -- $127,925
31 General Electric -- $126,661
32 Verizon -- $125,980
33 Japan Post Holdings -- $122,990
34 Allianz -- $122,196
35 Cardinal Health -- $121,546
36 Costco -- $118,719
37 Walgreens Boots Alliance -- $117,351
38 Agricultural Bank of China -- $117,275
39 Ping An Insurance -- $116,581
40 Kroger -- $115,337
41 SAIC Motor -- $113,861
42 Bank of China -- $113,708
43 BNP Paribas -- $109,026
44 Nissan Motor -- $108,164
45 Chevron -- $107,567
46 Fannie Mae -- $107,162
47 China Mobile Communications -- $107,117
48 J.P. Morgan Chase -- $105,486
49 Legal & General Group -- $105,235
50 Nippon Telegraph & Telephone -- $105,128
51 China Life Insurance -- $104,818
52 BMW Group -- $104,130
53 Express Scripts Holding -- $100,288
54 Trafigura Group -- $98,098
55 China Railway Engineering -- $96,979
56 Prudential -- $96,965
57 Assicurazioni Generali -- $95,217
58 China Railway Construction -- $94,877
59 Home Depot -- $94,595
60 Boeing -- $94,571
61 Wells Fargo -- $94,176
62 Bank of America Corp. -- $93,662
63 Gazprom -- $91,382
64 Nestle -- $90,814
65 Alphabet -- $90,272
66 Siemens -- $88,419
67 Carrefour -- $87,112
68 Dongfeng Motor -- $86,194
69 Microsoft -- $85,320
70 Anthem -- $84,863
71 Hitachi -- $84,558
72 SoftBank Group -- $82,892
73 Banco Santander -- $82,801
74 Citigroup -- $82,386
75 Petrobras -- $81,405
76 Robert Bosch -- $80,869
77 Deutsche Telekom -- $80,832
78 Hyundai Motor -- $80,701
79 Comcast -- $80,403
80 Credit Agricole -- $80,258
81 IBM -- $79,919
82 Electricite de France -- $78,740
83 Huawei Investment & Holding -- $78,511
84 Enel -- $78,064
85 State Farm Insurance Cos. -- $76,132
86 China Resources National -- $75,776
87 AEON -- $75,772
88 HSBC Holdings -- $75,329
89 Pacific Construction Group -- $74,629
90 Aviva -- $74,628
91 Uniper -- $74,407
92 Tesco -- $74,393
93 Engie -- $73,692
94 Airbus Group -- $73,628
95 SK Holdings -- $72,579
96 Phillips 66 -- $72,396
97 Johnson & Johnson -- $71,890
98 Procter & Gamble -- $71,726
99 U.S. Postal Service -- $71,498
100 China Southern Power Grid -- $71,242