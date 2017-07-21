Fortune magazines' annual ranking of the world's largest companies by revenue is out. The Fortune Global 500 list is dominated by American companies, with 132 positions out of the top 500, followed by 109 Chinese and 51 Japanese companies.

In 2016, the world's top 500 companies collectively generated $27.7 trillion in revenues and $1.5 trillion in profits. When it comes to employment, this year's Fortune Global 500 companies together employed 67 million people in 34 countries.

The companies are ranked based on total revenues for their respective fiscal years, ended on or before March 31, 2017. All companies that have made it to the list are required to publish financial data and report their figures partially or entirely to a government agency.

American multinational retailing corporation Walmart has topped the list consecutively for the past four years. Since 1995, the retailer has claimed the top spot a total of 12 times.

In terms of industries, banking was the one with the most number of companies (55) on the list, followed by automakers/parts suppliers and petroleum refiners with 34 and 28 companies, respectively.

Here're the top 100 companies by their annual revenue:

1 Walmart -- $485,873

2 State Grid -- $315,199

3 Sinopec Group -- $267,518

4 China National Petroleum -- $262,573

5 Toyota Motor -- $254,694

6 Volkswagen -- $240,264

7 Royal Dutch Shell -- $240,033

8 Berkshire Hathaway -- $223,604

9 Apple -- $215,639

10 Exxon Mobil -- $205,004

11 McKesson -- $198,533

12 BP -- $186,606

13 UnitedHealth Group -- $184,840

14 CVS Health -- $177,526

15 Samsung Electronics -- $173,957

16 Glencore -- $173,883

17 Daimler -- $169,483

18 General Motors -- $166,380

19 AT&T -- $163,786

20 EXOR Group -- $154,894

21 Ford Motor -- $151,800

22 Industrial & Commercial Bank of China -- $147,675

23 AmerisourceBergen -- $146,850

24 China State Construction Engineering -- $144,505

25 AXA -- $143,722

26 Amazon.com -- $135,987

27 Hon Hai Precision Industry -- $135,129

28 China Construction Bank -- $135,093

29 Honda Motor -- $129,198

30 Total -- $127,925

31 General Electric -- $126,661

32 Verizon -- $125,980

33 Japan Post Holdings -- $122,990

34 Allianz -- $122,196

35 Cardinal Health -- $121,546

36 Costco -- $118,719

37 Walgreens Boots Alliance -- $117,351

38 Agricultural Bank of China -- $117,275

39 Ping An Insurance -- $116,581

40 Kroger -- $115,337

41 SAIC Motor -- $113,861

42 Bank of China -- $113,708

43 BNP Paribas -- $109,026

44 Nissan Motor -- $108,164

45 Chevron -- $107,567

46 Fannie Mae -- $107,162

47 China Mobile Communications -- $107,117

48 J.P. Morgan Chase -- $105,486

49 Legal & General Group -- $105,235

50 Nippon Telegraph & Telephone -- $105,128

51 China Life Insurance -- $104,818

52 BMW Group -- $104,130

53 Express Scripts Holding -- $100,288

54 Trafigura Group -- $98,098

55 China Railway Engineering -- $96,979

56 Prudential -- $96,965

57 Assicurazioni Generali -- $95,217

58 China Railway Construction -- $94,877

59 Home Depot -- $94,595

60 Boeing -- $94,571

61 Wells Fargo -- $94,176

62 Bank of America Corp. -- $93,662

63 Gazprom -- $91,382

64 Nestle -- $90,814

65 Alphabet -- $90,272

66 Siemens -- $88,419

67 Carrefour -- $87,112

68 Dongfeng Motor -- $86,194

69 Microsoft -- $85,320

70 Anthem -- $84,863

71 Hitachi -- $84,558

72 SoftBank Group -- $82,892

73 Banco Santander -- $82,801

74 Citigroup -- $82,386

75 Petrobras -- $81,405

76 Robert Bosch -- $80,869

77 Deutsche Telekom -- $80,832

78 Hyundai Motor -- $80,701

79 Comcast -- $80,403

80 Credit Agricole -- $80,258

81 IBM -- $79,919

82 Electricite de France -- $78,740

83 Huawei Investment & Holding -- $78,511

84 Enel -- $78,064

85 State Farm Insurance Cos. -- $76,132

86 China Resources National -- $75,776

87 AEON -- $75,772

88 HSBC Holdings -- $75,329

89 Pacific Construction Group -- $74,629

90 Aviva -- $74,628

91 Uniper -- $74,407

92 Tesco -- $74,393

93 Engie -- $73,692

94 Airbus Group -- $73,628

95 SK Holdings -- $72,579

96 Phillips 66 -- $72,396

97 Johnson & Johnson -- $71,890

98 Procter & Gamble -- $71,726

99 U.S. Postal Service -- $71,498

100 China Southern Power Grid -- $71,242