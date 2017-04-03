Season 7 of AMC's zombie apocalypse drama The Walking Dead ended on Sunday, April 2, and unlike the previous season, it did not end on a cliffhanger. Sadly, it featured the death of Sasha, who committed suicide and became a zombie.

Sonequa Martin-Green, the actress who played Sasha, was happy with the way her character's arc ended on the drama. "It just felt so right," she said on The Talking Dead. "It felt so complete. It was quite poetic when I found out how it was going to happen. Because I felt like it was the perfect end to my story, the perfect culmination of my life. I felt like all of my roads had led to that moment of getting to that place of complete selflessness. It felt perfect."

"In this beautiful way, it was the first time we had ever rooted for a walker," said Martin-Green about Sasha sacrificing herself to take down a bigger threat. "Also, it was beautiful because the way I saw it, that warrior spirit lives on. That even in death, I was still going to fight, because I had realized my purpose. It had been revealed to me. Everything before that had been self-preservation, self-defense mechanisms, basically self-obsession. And over the course of my life as Sasha, it was progressing beyond that to the point that I said, 'Okay, I now have a greater purpose that is much bigger than me, that's for the future, and I'm going to do it even in death.'"

The Season 7 finale set the stage for war with Negan, something that will be featured heavily in the coming season. And it won't be long before Negan's rule over the other communities comes to a permanent end.

Warning: This post contains spoilers from the upcoming season of The Walking Dead

If the AMC drama remains true to its source material, The Walking Dead comics by Robert Kirkman, then Negan will be captured following an all-out war between Alexandrians and its allies and The Sanctuary. However, Rick does not kill Negan and instead, he is kept a prisoner at the Hilltop.

The Walking Dead is expected to return to AMC in October 2017.