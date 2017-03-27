Fans have been predicting Sasha's death on AMC's The Walking Dead ever since Sonequa Martin-Green was roped in for Star Trek: Discovery. And on Sunday, the zombie apocalypse took yet another step to convince fans that Sasha would be the next victim.

The penultimate episode of the season saw Sasha being imprisoned at The Sanctuary where a Savior tried to rape her. However, Negan killed him before he could do more harm. This resembles Holly's storyline in The Walking Dead comics by Robert Kirkman, and if Sasha's story continues to mirror Holly's then it won't be long before she dies, as Sasha does while she's held captive by the Saviors. Negan later takes her to the Alexandrians with a bag over her head and it is revealed that Sasha has turned into a walker.

Martin-Green has been mum regarding her character's fate. "Well, I can't say anything," she told EW. "I can say that the story is as impactful and powerful and dynamic as it always has been, and there's nothing to worry about where that's concerned."

The Walking Dead showrunner Scott M. Gimple remained positive that Martin-Green would be able to juggle her Star Trek as well as her The Walking Dead schedule. "Sonequa Martin-Green can do anything," said Gimple. "I've seen her battle a horde of walkers this year while simultaneously battling a stomach flu that would have had most people crying in the dirt. She can fulfill the duties of a Lieutenant Commander on a Constitution-class starship whilst battling walkers, Saviors, and whatever gets in Sasha's way. We've had to juggle before. I will certainly juggle for Star Trek any day of the week. Okay, maybe not on Sunday."

The Walking Dead airs Sundays on AMC.