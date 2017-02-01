The Walking Dead will return to AMC on February 12 and the second half of Season 7 will see Rick and gang trying to drum up support to take down Negan.

Season 7 episode 9 is titled Rock in the Road, and the official synopsis does not say much other than that Rick and his team will be introduced to a new community and its leader. Spoilers indicate that this new community will be the Kingdom and Rick will discuss with Ezekiel that possibility of dethroning Negan as the ruler of the Sanctuary. It doesn't look like Rick will be successful, but Ezekiel will provide sanctuary to Norman Reedus' Daryl, as he is a wanted man.

Rick and gang will meet Morgan, but a reunion with Carol won't be taking place. "No, he tells them that Carol was at the Kingdom after she was shot by a Savior, but after she healed she left," The Walking Dead spoiler forum TSDF Army noted.

TSDF Army has posted on its Facebook page a detailed description of what happens in Season 7 episode 9, and it looks like Father Gabriel will be in trouble. "You don't see who does it, but apparently Father Gabriel is ambushed by someone (presumably the "Boots" character we saw in the mid-season finale). Whoever it is forces him to loot the pantry at Alexandria and leave with them," the spoiler forum revealed, adding that the identity of the Boots person nor its leader is revealed in the episode.

The episode will end with the junkyard gang targeting Rick and his group.

