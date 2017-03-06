AMC has released the promo for next Sunday's episode of The Walking Dead and it shows Carol returning to her former self.

There are just four more episodes before Season 7 ends, and it's going to be filled with a lot of action as the plan to dethrone Negan as the leader of the Sanctuary takes shape. King Ezekiel, leader of the Kingdom, is no longer averse to a fight with the Saviors and the upcoming episode is sure to see a tense standoff between the Kingdomers and Negan's men.

Check out the synopsis for Season 7 episode 13 titled Bury Me Here below:

Keeping with the routine supply drop-off, a group of Kingdommers deliver goods to the Saviors, but things don't go as planned.

Recently, The Walking Dead actor Norman Reedus opened up about the possibility of a romance between his character Daryl and Carol, saying there's definitely a spark between the two.

"There's a definitely a spark of a relationship there," he said, according to Express. "I can't tell you other stuff or if it's going to happen or if it has already happened though. I definitely like doing scenes with her and there's a lot of Melissa in those scenes and there's a lot of Norman in those scenes."

He also said it was difficult to film the first half of the season as he missed his friends on set. "It was a hard first half for all of the actors because we're all used to this core group being together and fighting together and dying together," he commented.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC.