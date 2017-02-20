Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Negan has been missing in action for the past two episodes of The Walking Dead, but that will change in Season 7 episode 11.

Also read: Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna split: Here's why the couple really broke up

The promo for the episode titled Hostilities and Calamities does not feature Negan, but all signs point out at him making an appearance as the Saviors start their hunt for Norman Reedus' Daryl Dixon. The short promo shows Negan's men looking at the man Daryl killed during his prison break out and later Dwight is seen venting out his anger when he realises that a motorcycle is missing.

The official synopsis for Hostilities and Calamities reads: "An Alexandrian discovers they must navigate the mysterious, confusing and terrifying world within the Saviors' compound."

The second half of Season 7 will see Rick and men starting their rebellion against the Saviors, but the next episode will focus mainly on The Sanctuary. The previous episode saw Daryl leaving The Kingdom and heading to the Hilltop Colony to join in the fight against Negan.

"The thing about Daryl is, he's loyal to one group, and it's hard for him to stay behind and stay behind and stay behind," Norman Reedus told Entertainment Weekly on why Daryl left The Kingdom. "He's just had enough. He's got to figure out a way to do this where it works for everybody, but also he's not going to take anything away from his family."

In an interview with TV Line, The Walking Dead executive producer Scott M. Gimple described the second half of Season 7 as the start of joyful rebellion. "And there is something in the back half [of the season] that's kind of like joyful rebellion," Gimple said. "They're able to finally do something, stand up for the right thing. The rest of the season isn't without terror and tears. But there are moments where the characters smile - where Rick smiles! - which is an incredible thing!"

The Walking Dead airs Sundays on AMC.