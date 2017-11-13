The Walking Dead has done something absolutely unimaginable, and fans are having a rather hard time trying to forgive the show for it. This just in: The beloved, trusted comrade of King Ezekiel – Shiva, the tiger – is dead!

Amidst the love-hate relationships between fans and followers of the show, the character of King Ezekiel had come a long way ever since his debut in Season 7. Despite Neegan being labelled as the plot twist of the eighth season, Ezekiel has been a heavy element since the beginning.

King Ezekiel: when you are asked to be the hero, say yes.



Tonight Shiva was asked to be the hero. And she said yes.

She fell saving her king's life.



RIP.#TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/QGcI0PID1P — Brandon️ #TeamRed? (@SirBrandonKnt) November 13, 2017

And if one thing has been constant, it is his sidekick and pet tiger Shiva. This is probably why the death of this beloved animal is being considered one of the worst in the history of deaths the creators of The Walking Dead have showered fans with.

Granted, Shiva isn't the only death in the show: A lot of people die in it. Right at the beginning, Ezekiel is seen pulling himself out of a giant pile of his dead comrades, who are slowly turning into zombies, making their way towards the closest target: Ezekiel himself.

And then comes a tough, hour-long battle of Ezekiel and Carol, trying to trump the Saviors. But nothing really prepares fans for the giant climax. The build-up is there but it just wasn't expected; probably why the emotional ending of the pet tiger is something that will be hard to outdo.

Shiva's sacrifice in an attempt to save her master resembles that of the comics, and as usual hardcore fans took to Twitter to vent their emotional outburst over the ending.

*Guy gets split in half: doesn’t blink an eye

*Shiva dies: what kind of sick show is this?!#TheWalkingDead — Allison Avery (@AlleyAveryy) November 13, 2017

Boss: why can’t you come to work tomorrow?

Me: There’s been a death in the family ?



#TheWalkingDead — Ashley Nicole⚡️ (@AshLIGHTnin) November 13, 2017

I’ve watched so many people die on this show, but I had to look away for a CGI tiger because it was too painful #TheWalkingDead — Mari Collins ☮️ (@MishisaLollins) November 13, 2017

They DID NOT have to kill Shiva #thewalkingdead — katie (@katieeelovestwd) November 13, 2017

Me when a CGI tiger dies on #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/7SEarF2MT0 — Chris Brennan (@icplusb) November 13, 2017

Shiva literally gave up her own life to save the people she loves no one talk to me for a WEEK #thewalkingdead pic.twitter.com/5LmTxGH5Ag — wiwy (@moonybagans) November 13, 2017

*Watches #TheWalkingDead and 20 people die*

Me: I’m okay!

*Watched The Walking Dead and the tiger dies*

Me: pic.twitter.com/JAe3yqyBMJ — Emma Beatty (@enbeatty8) November 13, 2017

yall really had to do shiva like tht ?? #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/s8Ho5HGuu6 — ?⛄️ (@PlNKPJM) November 13, 2017

First Game of Thrones kills Viserion and and now #TheWalkingDead kills Shiva! Stop killing my CGI baby animals! pic.twitter.com/5FPTMYhiSC — Jenn (@jennjenn119) November 13, 2017

Me trying to stop the walkers from killing Shiva through my tv #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/309vCLurLu — Taylor Ball (@taylorn_ball) November 13, 2017

He saved her, and then she saved him. RIP Shiva #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/eYq34RHAFz — Nick Quaglieri (@nquags21) November 13, 2017

When you see Shiva getting attacked but realize you cannot go through your TV to help her #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/tIzDqC5Ep2 — ً (@TheMaysRemix) November 13, 2017

It's safe to say that a lot of people would answer with a strong yes to this particular statement...