After finding the look-alikes of South Indian actors Dulquer Salmaan and Prithviraj Sukumaran, netizens have spotted the doppelgänger of young Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil as well.

Fahadh being an actor known for his makeovers in the movies like Iyobinte Pusthakam, fans find it difficult to digest the fact that the man in the photos is not the Mollywood star.

It is none other than Halit Ergenç, a popular face in Turkey, who has acted in Turkish movies and series like Love, Bitter, Vatanım Sensin and Dersimiz: Atatürk, among others.

The photos that are doing the rounds on social media are that of Halit Ergenç's character Suleiman the Magnificent from the series Muhteşem Yüzyıl (Magnificent Century). In the images, he looks strikingly similar to Fahadh, especially because both of them have broad forehead and light coloured eyes.

Fahadh Faasil's career

Fahadh made acting debut in his father Fazil's movie Kaiyethum Doorath in 2002. However, after he garnered negative response for his performance, he stayed away from the limelight for six years. Later, he made his comeback in one of the segments (Mrityunjayam) in the anthology movie Kerala Cafe in 2009.

Fahadh's performance in the 2011 movie Chaappa Kurishu bagged him the Kerala State Film Award for Best Supporting Actor and since then, there was no looking back for the talented actor. He is now tagged as one of the versatile actors in Mollywood and is known for the films 22 Female Kottayam, Diamond Necklace, Annayum Rasoolum, North 24 Kaatham, Oru Indian Pranayakadha, Bangalore Days, Iyobinte Pusthakam, Maheshinte Prathikaram, Take Off and Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum.