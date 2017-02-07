There is no word on the launch date of the Tiago AMT yet. However, spy shots of the new avatar of Tata's popular hatchback have continued to surface online. Earlier, reports suggested that Tiago AMT could reach showrooms as early as March.

2017 Hyundai Grand i10: New features, prices, variants and all you need to know

However, the latest buzz says Tiago AMT won't make it to dealerships until June this year. This is not the first time the Tiago AMT is being linked to a launch date. Expectations have been running high since the spy shots emerged online. The model was recently spotted on the production floor, further fuelling a fresh round of whispers on the auto corridors. However, Tata remains tightlipped on the launch date.

Rumour has it that the Tiago AMT is likely to be offered in petrol initially. The Tiago AMT will remain unchanged in styling and features, except for the minor tweaks to accommodate the AMT box. The Tiago is expected to get a five-speed AMT box.

On the engine front, the petrol mill churns out 83.8bhp of power at 6,000rpm and 114Nm of torque at 3,500rpm, while the 1.05-diesel engine produces 69bhp of power 4,000rpm and 140Nm of torque at 1,800-3,000rpm.