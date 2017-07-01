If the moviegoers are asked to name the best Malayalam movies released in 2017, Angamaly Diaries, starring as many as 86 newcomers, is sure to be on the top of the list. The movie had garnered a great response from the audience worldwide and many celebrities in India, including Anurag Kashyap, Shivaraj Kumar, Raja Sen, Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Nivin Pauly, among others heaped praises on the Lijo Jose Pellissery directorial.

Read more: 'Angamaly Diaries - my film of the year so far,' says Anurag Kashyap

Now, the team of Angamaly Diaries, comprising director Lijo, script writer Chemban Vinod Jose, and actor Antony Varghese are all set to join hands for their next. Actor-turned-writer Chemban Vinod revealed the news via his recent Facebook page. " Same team ...Different roles COMING SOON [sic]," he wrote while sharing a photo taken during their recent discussion on the upcoming flick.

Also check: Angamaly Diaries celebs review

Though the team hasn't revealed anything about the project, netizens believe that it would be yet another realistic entertainer. More details on the cast and crew are expected to be revealed in the coming days.

"Hope u would come up with another katta local movie.. something more realistic [sic]," commented a netizen. "We have been waiting to watch another movie team from the same team," commented another. Meanwhile, a few others have requested Chemban to try a different genre to prove his versatility in writing.

Interview: Meet Shameer Muhammed, the editor of Angamaly Diaries

Meanwhile, Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap had tagged Angamaly Diaries as his film of the year so far, and Prithviraj had called it a stunning piece of filmmaking. "Happened to watch Angamaly Diaries and I'm impressed by the way the movie is made. Brilliant acting by every one and Kudos to the whole team and to Chemban Vinod Jose and Lijo Jose Pellissery [sic]," superstar Mohanlal posted. Angamaly Diaries had a market screening at Cannes Film Festival this year, and the movie was even reviewed by Hollywood critics who were impressed with its realism.