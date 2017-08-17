After the infamous diesel gate scandal that shook the entire automobile industry in 2015, German carmaker Volkswagen is on a comeback process. The company is keen to catch up the SUV space and they have already announced the arrival of T-Cross (Polo-based) and T-Roc (Golf-based) crossovers. Emerging reports also indicate that yet another small SUV is also in the pipeline.

According to German publication AutoBild, Volkswagen's sub-compact crossover SUV concept, Taigun, revealed at the 2012 Sao Paulo Motor Show and then put on cold storage over practicality issues may make a comeback. Likely to be called T-Track, the model will be VW Up! hatchback sized mini SUV.

While the T-Roc's debut is soon and T-Cross can be expected in 2018, the T-Track will take time for debut. The reason is that the development of mini SUV will be very complex and expensive to produce because it hardly shares any parts with other models. Hence, the arrival of T-Track is expected only by the end this decade.

It looks like the success of smaller models such as the Renault Kwid has motivated Volkswagen to return to the drawing board. Volkswagen is also in need of a low-priced SUV for the Brazilian market to cost less than the Ford EcoSport. This also prompted VW to bring back life to Taigun project.

T-Track is expected to use only three-cylinder engines (1.0 MPI and 1.0 TSI) just like what envisioned for the Taigun. All versions will be driven exclusively by the front wheels. The final product is expected measure 3,858mm in length which is shorter than the Polo hatchback.

Before the arrival of T-Track, T-Cross and T-Roc will have the responsibility to get customers base. T-Cross is expected to make way to India sometime in 2019. Based on the reception of T-Cross, Volkswagen will decide bringing T-Track to India.

Source: Autobild