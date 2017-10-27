Director Kishore Tirumala's Unnadi Okate Zindagi (Vunnadhi) starring Ram Pothineni, Anupama Parameswaran and Lavanya Tripathi has received positive reviews and ratings from the audiences.

Unnadi Okate Zindagi is a family drama and director Kishore Tirumala has written the story, screenplay and dialogues the movie. Produced by Krishna Chaitanya and Sravanthi Ravi Kishore, the film has got a U certificate from the censor board and it has a runtime of 2 hours and 29 minutes.

Unnadi Okate Zindagi story: Abhiram (Ram Pothineni) is a consistent guy, no matter what life throws at him. Unnadi Okate Zindagi deals with three phases of his life like childhood, college life and post-education life. The film tries to show an interesting concept that life is very simple, but we complicate it.

Analysis: The audiences say that Kishore Tirumala has come up with a novel musical love story, which is all about friendship, love and breakup. The director has also created an engaging and entertaining screenplay. But the movie is slightly dragging in parts especially in the second half.

Performances: Ram Pothineni has delivered a brilliant performance, which is the highlight of Unnadi Okate Zindagi. Anupama Parameswaran and Lavanya Tripathi have got good scope for acting and they have done their best. Sree Vishnu, Priyadarshi Pullikonda, Kireeti Damaraju and Anisha Ambrose have also done justice to their roles, say the viewers.

Technical: Unnadi Okkate Zindagi has rich production values and Devi Sri Prasad's songs and background score are the highlights. The exotic locales and beautiful picturisation are the other attractions on the technical front, add the viewers.

We bring you some viewers' verdict on the film shared on Twitter. Here are the live updates of Unnadi Okate Zindagi movie review by the audience:

Vinay Gudapati‏ @gudapativinay

Decent first half #VunnadhiOkateZindagi Second half slows down a bit. Overall an avg fare #UnnadiOkateZindagi

Rahul Reddy N‏ @itsmerahulreddy

#UnnadiOkateZindagi Good First HaLf.Loved it SlOw SeconD hALf #dsp MuSic Is MaJor Plus One Time WatChaBLe #NenuSailaja > #UnnadiOkateZindagi

#NTR28‏ @tarak199

#UnnadiOkateZindagi First half good Ram To me #NenuSailaja > #UnnadiOkateZindagi but bane undi.. 2nd half konchem slow.. abv avg.. RAM

Venkyreviews‏ @venkyreviews

#VunnadhiOkateZindagi Slow at parts but nice feel good entertainer... Hit Movie

Movie Reviews‏ @movie_reviewzz

#VunnadhiOkateZindagi - Good 1st half and decent 2nd half. Movie has novel point, Good story, soulful music and good on emotions. 3.25/5

Varun Kilaru‏ @varunkilaru

#VunnadhiOkateZindagi - Good 1st half but an uneven 2nd half salvaged by an expected but beautiful climax! Kishore Tirumala has spark!Ram

Chandu K‏ @chandu3249

#VunnadhiOkateZindagi Watched premiere @ NJ.. Very decent & good movie with nice emotional scenes. worth watching.. #VunnadiOkateZindagi

MAFIA ‏ @harishravuri7

#VunnadhiOkateZindagi is a good film with a emotional story line. Slow narration, but a decent watch.

Shashank‏ @LIBRRAA

@ramsayz U look super stylish as Abhi.ur best performance till date. Mvie is lyk a rainbow #Dedicated to friendship#Vunnadhiokatezindagi @anupamahere You just lived in Mahaa's character. Classy, Elegant and Beautiful ❤️❤️❤️ #Vunnadhiokatezindagi

SUNNY REDDY‏ @SUNNYNANNURI

#VunnadhiOkkateZindagi good and clean first half ..waiting for second half !! #VunnadhiOkateZindagi nice movie will be superhit for sure!!

Kishore Nanda‏ @kishore_Nandaa