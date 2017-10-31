Ram's Vunnadhi Okate Zindagi (VOZ/Unnadi Okate Zindagi) enjoyed a decent collection at the US box office in the first weekend. The film has beaten Mersal to top the US business charts for south Indian films.

Vunnadhi Okate Zindagi is one of the most-hyped Telugu films of 2017. It released in over 100 cinema halls across North America on October 27. But Vijay's Tamil film Mersal, which hit screens on October 18, posed a big threat to the Ram Pothineni starrer as it managed to get 100 screens in the second week too.

Despite clashing with Mersal, Vunnadhi Okate Zindagi opened to a fantastic response and collected $113,791 at the US box office through premiere shows. The movie went on to become the biggest opener for Ram, beating his previous records. A positive word of mouth further helped the movie.

Vunnadhi Okate Zindagi has collected approximately $294,857 (Rs 1.91 crore) at the US box office in the first weekend. Its day-wise breakup is $113,791 on Thursday pre, $73,842 on Friday, $75,335 on Saturday and $31,889 on Sunday. However, the movie failed to beat the record of his previous flick Nenu Sailaja, which garnered $413,848 (Rs 2.75 crore) at the US box office in its opening weekend.

The Kishore Thirumala directorial failed to top the US business charts for Indian films, as it could not beat Golmaal Again and Secret Superstar. But Vunnadhi Okate Zindagi was successful in topping the US charts for the south Indian films, beating Mersal, which raked in $100,200 in its second weekend.

Check below how the south Indian films performed this weekend in the US market.