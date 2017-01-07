Virtual reality has gained global attention and companies are exploring this new tech space in innovative ways. VR for gaming and entertainment has already received good amount of reception, but people have also shown growing interest in VR porn.

Pornhub, one of the leading adult entertainment sites, published annual insights on consumer's behaviour with regards to porn. The site also has demographic and geographic information on what are people's preferences while watching porn. In one of the categories, Pornhub explained that VR porn is gaining a lot of traction globally, but its inception in the United States is lagging far behind.

According to Pornhub, people in the US prefer two-dimensional porn instead of 3D or VR, but those in the Asian countries have widely accepted the new tech while watching porn videos. China tops the list with its highest amount of VR porn related searches followed by Thailand, Hong Kong, Philippines, Norway, Finland, Brazil, Vietnam, Egypt and Chile.

According to the report, Canada has also surpassed the US in VR-related porn searches on the site.

It is surprising considering US brings the highest traffic to Pornhub, followed by US, Canada and India. The site noted that 99GB of porn was streamed on the site per second. In perspective, such high amount of data can fill 194 million 16GB USB sticks.

"We also found that when compared to other age groups the VR category is most popular among 25 to 34 year olds and interestingly enough it seems that this trend is not only true among Pornhub users," according to Pornhub.

Since VR is big on mobile devices, Pornhub also found people watching porn more on smartphones than desktop PCs and tablets. Traffic coming from smartphones increased nine percent from 2015, while desktop and tablet traffic dropped eight percent and one percent, respectively. Android for mobile accounts for 50 percent of the traffic and 80 percent of PC traffic comes from Windows computers.

Check out some interesting inforgraphics by Pornhub below:

Source: Pornhub