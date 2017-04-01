Swedish carmaker Volvo Cars is gearing up introduce its in-house performance division in India. The answer to the M division cars of BMW and AMG car of Mercedes-Benz, the first Polestar product for India is the S60 Polestar and it will enter the market on April 14.

The S60 Polestar is powered by an in-line 4-cylinder, 1969cc engine, which is both turbo and supercharged. The mill belts out 346bhp of power at 6,000rpm and 470Nm of torque between 3,100 and 5,100rpm mated to 8-speed Geartronic automatic gearbox with paddle shifters. The performance car needs only 4.7 seconds to reach 100kmph from standstill before attaining electrically limited top speed of 250kmph.

Being a race spec model, the S60 Polestar features launch control and Sport+ mode. The S60 Polestar shares technology from Polestar racing cars, such as adjustable Ohlins shock absorbers, stiffer top mount front and rear, stiffer tie blade bushing and Polestar optimized steering. The S60 Polestar also boasts of 80 percent stiffer springs compared to the top-of-the-line S60 T6 R-Design.

In terms of design, the performance spec sedan features subtle yet athletic additions on the exterior. For smooth flow of air, the car gets special front splitter corners, rear spoiler and diffuser. The vehicle sits on massive 20-inch Polestar bespoke rims shod in Michelin Pilot Super Sport tyres. The tyres are gripped with Brembo 6 piston brake calipers. The S60 Polestar is offered in four colour options -- Rebel blue, Onyx black, Bright silver and Ice white.

On the inside, the S60 Polestar flaunts sport seats with charcoal, nubuk, blue thread and Polestar imprint steering wheel. The centre stack gets carbon-fibre treatment while doors, centre armrest gets Nubuk inlay. Special Polestar gearshift knob, carpets with blue thread, sport pedals and door sills completes special package of sports sedan.