Swedish carmaker Volvo launched V90 Cross Country (CC) at Rs. 60 lakh ex-showroom, pan-India. The V90 is essentially a station wagon model based on the S90 sedan. The India-spec model is in Cross Country form that comes with off-road biased features.

The more rugged avatar of the V90 Cross Country is expected to satiate the need of SUV friendly market of India. The basic design of the V90 CC remains the same in line with the S90 sedan. These include a striking grille and the Thor's Hammer LED daytime running lights. The V90 CC boast of more aggressive bumpers, additional black cladding all around the bodywork and scuff plates at the front and rear. Pronouncing roof rails, higher ground clearance of 210mm and standard all-wheel drive system makes the model a more practical offering than the standard V90.

Interestingly, Volvo V90 CC is shorter than the S90 sedan which is 4,963mm while the station wagon is 4,938mm long. Due to the increased ground clearance, V90 Cross Country has 1,542mm height against the S90's 1,433mm. The V90 CC and the S90 have the same wheelbase of 2,941 mm and width of 2,019 mm.

On the inside, the basic layout of the cabin has been carried over from the Volvo S90.The station wagon is offered in a dual-tone colour scheme, leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof and a 19-speaker Bowers & Wilkins stereo.

The newest Volvo offering is powered by a 2.0-litre D5 diesel engine that churns out 235bhp of power and 480Nm of torque mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox. The car also gets four driving modes that include Eco, Dynamic, Comfort and Rough Road.

The station wagon body has never worked out in India and hence V90 CC is a bold move from Volvo Cars. Another important station wagon model sold in India is the high-performance Audi RS6 Avant at a price tag of Rs 1.35 crore (ex-showroom, Delhi).