Gifts and presents usually come in a box. Think about the largest box you have received as gift? Even if it is large, chances are rare that it will overtake what a 3-year-old boy received from Volvo Trucks North America.

Joel Jovine, a truck enthusiast (youngest most probably), unboxed a full-size Volvo VNL model truck on May 12 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Jovine helped set a formal Guinness World Record for the largest object unboxed.

Volvo marketing team has filmed the entire process. The video captures Jovine's excitement when he unboxes the packet. Jovine also gets to climb in the cab for a firsthand inspection and then takes a ride with a professional driver.

To set the record, the box had to completely encapsulate the object and then needed to be opened manually, using no tools. The object had to be removed from the box without destroying the box during the process.

The box also had to be made of normal box materials – cardboard and cellophane – but internal reinforcement was permitted as long as it didn't take away the experience of the unboxing. Michael Empric, official adjudicator for Guinness World Record was present for the entire process and verified the record.

"Setting a Guinness World Record title was truly remarkable, but what was most rewarding for me was seeing Joel become so excited seeing the new Volvo VNL 760 revealed when he opened the box," said Magnus Koeck, vice president of marketing and brand management for Volvo Trucks North America. "It's a great feeling to know both young and old have such affinity for Volvo Trucks and our values."

Watch Jovine's excitement and unboxing of the truck here