Volvo Cars India has launched its first performance sedan — the S60 Polestar — in India for Rs 52.50 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. Polestar is the in-house performance-based car making division of Volvo in line with the M division cars of BMW and the AMG car of Mercedes-Benz.

The S60 Polestar comes with track spec features such as launch control and Sport+ mode. The performance sedan shares technology from Polestar racing cars, such as adjustable Ohlins shock absorbers, stiffer top mount front and rear, stiffer tie blade bushing and Polestar optimized steering. The S60 Polestar also boasts of 80 percent stiffer springs and bigger Brembo brakes with six-pot calipers compared to the top-of-the-line S60 T6 R-Design.

The highlight of the S60 Polestar is the powerplant. The in-line 4-cylinder, 1969cc engine, which is both turbo and supercharged, belts out 367bhp of power at 6,000rpm and 470Nm of torque between 3,100 and 5,100rpm. The mill is mated to 8-speed Geartronic automatic gearbox with paddle shifters with power channelled to all four wheels. According to Volvo, the S60 Polestar needs only 4.7 seconds to reach 100kmph from standstill before attaining electrically limited top speed of 250kmph.

Cyan Racing Blue, which is the factory colour of Polestar racing, is the striking colour option in the S60 sedan's colour palette. The car is also offered in Onyx black, Bright silver and Ice white colour options. It features subtle yet athletic additions on the exterior. Special front splitter corners, rear spoiler and diffuser have been added for better flow of air. The car sits on massive 20-inch Polestar bespoke rims shod in Michelin Pilot Super Sport tyres.

On the inside, the S60 Polestar flaunts sport seats with charcoal, nubuk, blue thread and Polestar imprint steering wheel. The centre stack gets carbon-fibre treatment while doors and centre armrest gets Nubuk inlay. Other Polestar-spec additions include gearshift knob, carpets with blue thread, sport pedals and door sills.