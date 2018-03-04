Volkswagen India's director for passenger cars Steffan Knapp had recently said that 2018 will be a year of special editions for the German carmaker. Now, the first special edition has been silently launched and it's the sportier version of the Vento sedan.

Volkswagen India has updated the website with all the information about the new model which is christened Vento Sport. However, the prices are yet to be revealed and are expected in the coming days.

The Vento Sport is a pure cosmetic job and it comes with an array of sporty additions. These include faux carbon-fiber finished rear-view mirror covers, chrome Sport badging on the fenders, gloss black roof foil, 16-inch Portago alloy wheels, black colored side foils and glossy black rear spoiler. In the backdrop of bright red body color, these embellishments in dark color contrast perfectly.

The Vento Sport pictures show the car with full LED headlamps with DRLs. This indicates the sportier version will be based on the range-topping Highline Plus grade which is priced from Rs 11.01 lakh for petrol and Rs 12.50 for diesel variants, both prices ex-showroom Delhi. The Sport edition is expected to cost around Rs 25,000 premium over the Vento Highline Plus.

Since the Vento Sport appears to be based on the Highline Plus trim, the package will also include features such as electric folding ORVMs, leatherette seat upholstery, leather-wrapped steering wheel and gearshift knob, touchscreen infotainment system and a rear parking camera. Images also indicate the interior will get all black theme complementing the sporty theme of the exterior.

Volkswagen will continue to offer the Sport version of the Vento with same engine options with the regular Vento models. VW Vento is powered by three engine options -- a 1.2-litre TSI petrol, a 1.6-litre MPI petrol, and a 1.5-litre TDI diesel -- mated to a 5-speed manual and 7-speed DSG.