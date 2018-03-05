Volkswagen India is inching closer to the launch of the sportier version of the Vento sedan christened Vento Sport. Details about the Vento Sport has already been updated on the company website and emerging reports indicate it will be offered only with 1.2-litre TSI petrol engine option.

Though the company is yet to reveal the price for Vento Sport edition, a report in Overdrive claims the sporty version will cost Rs 14.95 lakh, on-road Mumbai. Some VW dealerships have even started accepting bookings for a token amount of Rs 75,000, the report adds.

Though the new version comes with 'Sport' badging the details indicate that it will be just a cosmetic job with an array of exterior add-ons. It includes faux carbon-fiber finished rear-view mirror covers, chrome Sport badging on the fenders, gloss black roof foil, 16-inch Portago alloy wheels, black colored side foils and glossy black rear spoiler. The Vento Sport edition has been listed on the website with red body color and the embellishments in dark color contrast perfectly.

The pictures of the Vento Sport edition shows full LED headlamps with DRLs. This indicates the sportier version will be based on the range-topping Highline Plus grade. Hence, the Vento Sport is expected to be loaded with features such as electric folding ORVMs, leatherette seat upholstery, leather-wrapped steering wheel and gearshift knob, touchscreen infotainment system and a rear parking camera. Interior is expected to get all black theme complementing the sporty theme of the exterior.

The 1.2-litre petrol engine in the Vento is a turbocharged unit. The in-line four-cylinder unit will develop 103bhp of power at 5,000rpm and 175Nm of torque at a 1,500-4,100rpm range. The mill comes mated to seven-speed DSG transmission.

Ameo GT TSI

Reports also indicate that Volkswagen is working on a number of sportier version of its existing cars. One of the model under consideration is believed to be Ameo GT TSI, powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine. The compact sedan's go-faster version is expected to enter the market by the end of 2018.