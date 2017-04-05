German carmaker Volkswagen has launched a new variant of its Vento sedan in India with a starting price of Rs 10.84 lakh (ex-Mumbai). Dubbed as the Vento Highline Plus, the new variant of the Vento will now be the top-end trim of the sedan.

The new top-end variant of the Vento gets full LED headlamps with LED DRLs and a rear view camera. The compact sedan remains the same as the current models in the market in terms of style and design. Other features on the Highline Plus variant include ORVM with integrated turn indicators, Zirkonia alloy wheels and automatic rain sensing wipers. Inside, the Vento Highline Plus features auto-dimming IRVM, cooled glove box and a multi-function steering wheel.

On the mechanical front, the new Vento Highline Plus gets the same three engine options -- a 1.2-litre TSI petrol, a 1.6-litre MPI petrol and a 1.5-litre TDI diesel -- mated to 5-speed manual and 7-speed DSG. Rumours are rife that there could also be a new 1.4-litre TSI petrol engine in the variant of the Vento, which is expected to belt out 122bhp.

The Volkswagen Vento Highline petrol variant is priced at Rs 10.84 lakh, while the 1.5 TDI diesel variants are priced in the range of Rs 12.20 - 13.42 lakh. The 1.2L TSI petrol comes with a price tag of Rs 12.06 lakh (ex-showroom Mumbai).

Volkswagen Vento prices (Ex-showroom Mumbai)