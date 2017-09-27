German carmaker Volkswagen has silently updated its popular hatchback, Polo, in India ahead of the festive season. Polo, which recently launched the anniversary edition with features like 15-inch Razor alloy wheels, body graphics, leather seat covers and cooled glove box, has now been updated with features like touchscreen infotainment system.

According to reports, Volkswagen Polo Highline Plus, the new top of the line variant, gets features such as rain-sensing wipers, cruise control and 16-inch alloy wheels, in addition to the updated 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Highline Plus has also received features like rear AC vents and armrest for the driver. Auto-dimming interior rear-view mirror, chrome strip on the front bumper and rear parking sensors are the other new features on the Polo Highline and Highline Plus variants. The other variants of Polo continue without changes.

Volkswagen has been updating Polo in India at regular intervals. The company is also expected to bring the new Polo hatchback to the country in 2018. Based on Volkswagen's new MQB platform, the new Volkswagen Polo is larger than its outgoing model. The length of the new Polo has grown by 81 mm to 4,053 mm and gained a total of 69 mm in width at 1,751 mm. The wheelbase of the Volkswagen compact offering has been extended by 94 mm to 2,564 mm.

It comes with features like Active Info Display and infotainment systems with display diagonals ranging from 6.5 to 8.0 inches, LED daytime running lights with coming-home and leaving-home functions, a speed limiter and more.

Source: CarTrade