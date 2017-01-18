As German carmaker Volkswagen continues testing its upcoming SUV Tiguan on the Indian roads, a prototype of the model has been spied testing yet again. This time, in its fully revealed avatar, showing a blue-colour donned model.

Caught on camera by Autocar India, the new Tiguan is expected to be launched in India this year. Volkswagen had showcased the upcoming Tiguan SUV at the Auto Expo earlier last year and when launched, the model will take on the likes of Audi Q3, Mercedes-Benz GLA and even the BMW X1 in India.

The five-seater model is the first SUV from Volkswagen's stable to be based on the MQB platform and is expected to be brought to India as CKD (completely Knocked Down) units. It will be assembled locally at the company's plant in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district.

In India, Tiguan is likely to be powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine, which can churn out 148bhp and 340Nm of torque and 2.0-litre TSI turbocharged four-cylinder petrol that is tuned to develop 177bhp and 320Nm of torque. The transmission in Tiguan is expected to be taken care of by a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DSG gearbox and the SUV is likely to be offered in both 2-wheel drive and all-wheel drive options.

As for features, Volkswagen's upcoming SUV will feature 5-inch colour touchscreen with smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, three-zone automatic climate control and safety features such as Front Assist with City Emergency Braking and Pedestrian Monitoring, Lane Assist and the Automatic Post-Collision Braking System.

Image Source: AutocarIndia