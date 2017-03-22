German carmaker Volkswagen has started the production of its soon-to-be-launched SUV in India, Tiguan, at its Aurangabad facility in Maharashtra on Wednesday. The SUV was first showcased at the Auto Expo 2016 in the country and its market launch is expected in May.

The second generation of the SUV has been globally unveiled at the Frankfurt Motor Show 2015. The Tiguan will be a premium model of Volkswagen India. It is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 25 to 30 lakh. Bookings for the SUV are due to begin from April 2017.

Here are the five things you need to know about the Tiguan:

1. The second generation of the Tiguan is based on the MQB platform of the VW group as opposed to the first generation's PQ35 platform. Despite being 60mm longer and 30mm wider, the new Tiguan has lost more than 50kg and now it sits 33mm lower. The wheelbase has been stretched by 77mm to 2,681 mm.

2. The India-spec Tiguan will be offered only in diesel engine. The mill will be 2.0-litre TDI engine developing 147bhp and paired to a seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox.

3. The design of new Tiguan has been inspired by the VW Cross Coupe GTE. The curvy-round body panels have made way for more flat panels while the edges are sharp and the whole treatment makes the SUV look more athletic.

4. Features in the Tiguan will include a five-inch screen or a bigger eight-inch display (depending on the variant) along with Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, MirrorLink. The SUV will also get panoramic sunroof.

5. Making in India means Volkswagen will price the Tiguan competitively and it will go up against a host of SUVs such as Hyundai Santa Fe, Ford Endeavour, Toyota Fortuner and the upcoming Skoda Kodiaq.