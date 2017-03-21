German car-maker Volkswagen is reportedly set to break the cover of its much-awaited Tiguan SUV in India in May. The company had earlier confirmed the arrival of Tiguan without throwing light on the exact launch date of the model.

Now, a report of CarandBike says that Tiguan, which has been undergoing testing on Indian roads for some time now, will be officially launched in May. The SUV is expected to be available for pre-order from April. Tiguan will be the first launch of the German car-maker in India this year.

Based on the MQB platform, Tiguan is expected to be brought to India as CKD (Completely Knocked Down) units and assembled at the company's plant in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district. It is yet to be revealed whether the company will bring the five-seater or the seven-seater version of the SUV to the Indian market.

In India, Tiguan is likely to be powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine, which can churn out 148bhp and 340Nm of torque and 2.0-litre TSI turbocharged four-cylinder petrol that is tuned to develop 177bhp and 320Nm of torque. The transmission in Tiguan is expected to be taken care of by a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DSG gearbox and the SUV is likely to be offered in both 2-wheel drive and all-wheel drive options.

As for features, Volkswagen's upcoming SUV is expected to feature 5-inch colour touchscreen with smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, three-zone automatic climate control and safety features such as Front Assist with City Emergency Braking and Pedestrian Monitoring, Lane Assist and the Automatic Post-Collision Braking System.

When launched, Tiguan will be pitted against Ford Endeavour, Toyota Fortuner, Chevrolet Trailblazer and the upcoming Skoda Kodiaq.

Source: CarandBike