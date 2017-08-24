German car maker Volkswagen has unveiled T-Roc compact SUV ahead of its public debut scheduled at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show next month. The T-Roc will be positioned below the VW Tiguan.

The T-Roc features an unmistakable VW design with a modern touch. The SUV comes with large hexagonal grille section with integrated dual-barrel headlamps cluster. The LED DRLs housing and a faux air-intake placed above the low-set fog lamps adds sportiness up front. Beefier wheel arches and prominent shoulder line adds character to the sides in addition to dual-spoke large alloy wheels on low profile tyres.

Though the rear takes visible inspiration from the Tiguan, Volkswagen designers have managed to give a separate stance to T-Roc. The faux dual-exhaust surrounds on the bumper, tall black cladding and silver insert on the bottom are the highlights at the rear. The one unmistakable addition on the exterior is the dual-tone painting-- a first for a Volkswagen SUV. The contrast coloured roof, A-pillar, spoiler and ORVMs ooze youth appeal.

The interior takes after the new Polo hatchback Volkswagen unveiled recently. A high-set infotainment screen, all-digital instrument cluster and contrast-stitching on the fabric seats are the major highlights. The T-Roc will be offered in three petrol and two diesel engines in different states of tune, with either front or 4Motion four-wheel drive.

The T-Roc is based on the MQB platform of Volkswagen. Volkswagen AG board is now considering introducing MQB platform in India to substantially boost its India portfolio. If VW board gives green signal, T-Roc launch could happen soon. India launch of the T-Roc is expected in 2018 and it will go up against the newly launched Jeep Compass.